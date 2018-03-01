‘Rock the Art’ continues at Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari parks this Tuesday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its next Rock the Art events at two of its parks this Tuesday, March 6.

The free events will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard, and from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th Street East.

The events are open to everyone ages 5 and above.

Members of the local AVRocks group will be on hand to assist staff and participants in this fun and creative activity.

“Stop by the park and paint a rock with the intention to hide it for another person to find,” stated Palmdale‘s Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “Then post your hiding spot on social media, #RockTheArtPalmdale and #AVRocks, to follow its journey around town.”

For more information, call Marie Kerr Park at 661-267-5675 or Domenic Massari Park at 661-267-5593.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

