PWD Board changes meeting days, times

PALMDALE – Hoping to attract more attendees to its meetings and lessen the load of water-related meetings for directors and staff on the same day, the Palmdale Water District (PWD) Board of Directors voted to change its meetings to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month, starting in April.

For more than a dozen years, the Board has been meeting at 7 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday.

Board Vice President Kathy Mac Laren proposed the change because of too many water-related meetings occurring on Wednesdays that some Board members and staff have to attend. The Board also hopes that the earlier hour will make it easier for the public, especially for those who might be at the PWD office paying their bills near closing time at 6 p.m.

In addition, the new time will reduce overtime costs for staff.

“I really hope the earlier hour will help us draw more of the public to come to our meetings and get involved. This schedule is definitely worth trying,” Mac Laren stated.

Board members agreed to stick with the new schedule at least through December. They will revisit the schedule if the results are not what they expected.

For more information about the Palmdale Water District, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–