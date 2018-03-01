Palmdale to host free ID theft and scam prevention presentation this Monday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host an Identity Theft and Scam Prevention presentation this Monday, March 5.

It will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palmdale City Council Chamber, located at 38250 Sierra Highway, Suite B.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Topics covered at this presentation will include:

Identity Theft – learn how identity theft occurs, how to minimize your risk and what to do if you become a victim of identity theft;

Scams, Schemes and Cons – learn how to identify the many scams out there and avoid becoming a victim;

Internet Scams and Online Safety – learn how crooks use the computer to steal your personal information, scam you out of money and what you can do to stop it. scams aimed at seniors and how to minimize risk of becoming a victim.

“March 5 through March 10 is National Consumer Protection Week and the city of Palmdale is offering this free presentation on how to be a safe consumer while protecting your identity and avoiding scams both online and by phone,” stated Palmdale Crime Prevention Specialist Ruth Oschmann. “We want to arm our residents with some tools to limit the harm, frustration and expense that can accompany the many types of scams out there.”

For more information, contact the Palmdale’s Crime Prevention Office at 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

