Newborn babies adorn red hats for heart health at AV Hospital

LANCASTER – Four hundred babies born at Antelope Valley Hospital received handmade red hats by the Antelope Valley Blanketeers as part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

The program is designed to bring attention to heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

The Blanketeers and other volunteer groups throughout Southern California created more than 4,000 red caps for babies born at participating Los Angeles County hospitals.

Little Hats, Big Hearts is made possible through a collaboration with the American Heart Association and Union Bank.

