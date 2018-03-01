Dedication ceremony March 7 in honor of Sgt. Steve Owen

PALMDALE – The Tejon Park Equestrian Arena has been renamed to the Sergeant Steve Owen Arena, and officials are hosting a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, March 7.

The event will start at 2 p.m. at the Arena, located at 1300 East Barrel Springs Road in Palmdale.

“We would like to invite the community members to join Palmdale Sheriff’s Station in honoring Sergeant Steve Owen for all of his hard work and commitment to the Antelope Valley and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” states a flyer promoting the event. [View the flyer here.]

The event, which is free and open to the entire community, will be hosted by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and the City of Palmdale.

