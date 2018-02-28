State Supreme Court won’t hear case of men convicted of attack outside Lancaster bar

LOS ANGELES – The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of two men who were convicted of attacking a man outside a Lancaster bar and robbing him.

Chase Lee Collins and Robert Gerald Zygo were convicted of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and robbery for the July 18, 2015, attack.

Collins and Zygo went outside with the man to smoke marijuana after encountering him inside Schooners Patio Grille, according to a state appeals court ruling last December that upheld their convictions.

An argument ensued over a years-old dispute over marijuana sales and theft, and $1,200 to $1,300 in cash and other items were taken from the victim after he was attacked, according to evidence presented during the trial.

Collins — who had prior strikes for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon by a prisoner — was sentenced to 35 years to life, while Zygo was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

