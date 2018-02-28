Palmdale to host free recycling event this Sunday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free household hazardous waste recycling event this Sunday, March 4.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best of the West Softball Complex at Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

Funded by a grant from CalRecycle, Palmdale residents will be able to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste and electronic equipment at no cost. Items accepted at the event include household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, microwaves, computers, tablets, printers, televisions, VCR’s, telephones, fax machines, stereos, speakers and electronic games.

No paint or oil will be collected at this event.

“Many electronic items contain lead, copper, and other heavy metals,” stated Palmdale’s Management Analyst Mica Schuler. “These materials are reusable when recycled but are potentially toxic if not properly disposed of, so our collection events offer a safe way to properly dispose of unwanted electronics and helps protect public health and safety.”

A permanent e-waste collection center is located at the Antelope Valley Public Landfill, 1200 West City Ranch Road, and is open on the first and third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the e-waste items mentioned above, this permanent facility also accepts non-controlled pharmaceuticals, needles or syringes, antifreeze, car batteries, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, used motor oil and pesticides.

To learn more about what can and cannot be accepted at the permanent facility visit www.dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/perm_centers.

An additional household hazardous collection event hosted by the City will be held on Sunday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale.

For more information, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–