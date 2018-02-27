Recruitment event Thursday for HRD Aero Systems

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment event this Thursday for associate technicians and packers for HRD Aero Systems of Valencia.

Recruitment will start at 9 a.m Thursday, March 1, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma/GED, knowledge of math functions, good communication skills, and the ability to read/interpret manuals and drawings. Compensation is between $13 and $14.25 per hour.

General job functions for associate technicians include performing minor routine service functions, such as cleaning, disassembling, and preparations, reviewing work orders and manuals to ensure specifications and performing visual inspection of standards before overhaul process.

General job functions for packers include accepting units that are to be serviced from the receiving inspection process, repackaging of inflatable assemblies in accordance with written procedures, using appropriate tools when necessary, measuring dimensions and/or using templates to verity dimensions, and performing. lifting, pulling, pushing, and tugging in order to repackage articles.

Interested applicants should dress professionally to the recruitment, and bring a resume tailored to the position, right to work documents, a valid ID/driver’s license and Social Security card, and be registered with CAL Jobs.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

