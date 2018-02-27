Husband charged with wife’s murder in Lake Los Angeles

LANCASTER – A 36-year-old man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of his wife, who died outside a home Sunday afternoon in Lake Los Angeles.

Michael Daniel Mayberry is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the death of 29-year-old Sandy Mayberry, according to Paul Eakins of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The murder charge includes an allegation of using a firearm, a handgun, causing great bodily injury or death.

The shooting was reported around 3:11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the 15600 block of Newmont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found Sandy Mayberry on the ground in front of the residence with at least one gunshot wound, officials said.

“Attempts to save her life were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead by responding fire department personnel,” said Deputy Wally Bracks of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The weapon believed to be used in the homicide was recovered at the scene, Bracks said.

Michael Mayberry was detained on Sunday and then booked on suspicion of murder and held on $2 million bail.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon, but arraignment was instead postponed until March 19 in Department A1 of the Antelope Valley Courthouse, according to Eakins.

Authorities have not said what they believe led to the fatal shooting.

