Governor appoints 7 L.A. County Superior Court judges

LOS ANGELES – Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday appointed seven new Los Angeles Superior Court judges.

Appointed to the bench were:

— Kimberley Baker Guillemet, 39, who has led the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Reentry since 2015. She worked as a deputy attorney general from 2008 to 2015 and was an attorney at Disability Rights California from 2005 to 2008;

— Michael R. Amerian, 43, who has been a Los Angeles deputy city attorney since 2003;

— Armenui A. Ashvanian, 46, who has worked as a county deputy district attorney since 2005 and has been an adjunct assistant professor at the Glendale University College of Law since 2014;

— Ashfaq (Ron) G. Chowdhury, 43, who has served as a deputy federal public defender since 2010 and was previously an associate at Cole Pedroza LLP, Munger, Tolles and Olson LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP;

— Danette J. Gomez, 41, who has been a deputy district attorney since 2006 and worked as an attorney at the Children’s Law Center of California in 2006;

— Joseph M. Lipner, 53, who has been at Irell and Manella LLP since 1991, where he was named a partner in 1996; and

— Audra M. Mori, 50, who has been managing partner of the Los Angeles office of Perkins Coie LLP since 2017, where she was named a partner in 2005, and was previously a partner at Piper Rudnick LLP and Preston, Gates and Ellis LLP.

The governor also announced the appointments of two Los Angeles Superior Court judges to California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal.

Helen Bendix, 65, was appointed an associate justice of Division 1 of the 2nd District Court of Appeal. She was named a Los Angeles Municipal Court judge in 1997, and then named a Superior Court judge in 2000.

Carl H. Moor, 56, was appointed an associate justice of Division 5 of the 2nd District Court of Appeal. He has worked as a Los Angeles Superior Court judge since 2014, and was previously a partner at Munger Tolles and Olson LLP and an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Central District of California.

