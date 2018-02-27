AV Hospital opening wig bank

LANCASTER – To support women who are undergoing cancer treatment and experiencing hair loss, Antelope Valley Hospital has joined with the American Cancer Society to open a wig bank on the hospital campus in Lancaster. Through this program, cancer patients can receive one high-quality wig free of charge in a safe and comforting environment.

“Dealing with a cancer diagnosis and going through treatment is hard enough,” stated Cancer Program Coordinator Patricia Karnstedt, RN, MSN, OCN. “But, especially for women, the hair loss can be really unsettling. At the wig bank, women will find the support they need to look and feel their best while fighting this disease.”

The wig bank will be open every other Monday, from 1-5 p.m., beginning March 12. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 1-800-227-2345.

Additionally, AVH and the American Cancer Society are holding “Look Good Feel Better,” beauty-makeover workshops for women fighting cancer, every other month on the third Monday of the month. The next one will be April 21. Participants can register by calling 1-800-227-2345.

Become a wig bank volunteer

Trained wig bank volunteers provide one-on-one consultations to help find a wig that fits each patient’s lifestyle. They also offer insight into using and caring for wigs, as well as suggestions for how to utilize turbans and scarves as an alternative to a wig. Adults interested in becoming a trained wig bank volunteer should call 661-949-5145 or email to Patricia.Karnstedt@avhospital.org.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

