Woman shot dead in Lake LA, husband detained

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a residence in Lake Los Angeles and her husband has been detained, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the 15600 block of Newmont Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies discovered the victim, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, on the ground in front of a residence. She suffered at least one gunshot wound and was unresponsive,” the news release states.

Attempts to save her life were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead by responding fire department personnel.

“A male adult, believed to be the victim’s husband, was transported to Lancaster Station for further questioning,” the news release states.

There are no outstanding suspects, and the weapon believed used in the homicide was recovered at the scene, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

