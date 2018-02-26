Student, 18, arrested for threats against Quartz Hill High School

QUARTZ HILL – An 18-year-old student suspected of making a threat against Quartz Hill High School was arrested Monday morning.

Miguel Pena was arrested Monday, Feb. 26, and was booked at the Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles on suspicion of two counts of making criminal threats and two counts of attempting to make criminal threats, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The threat was made Wednesday, Feb. 21, and when deputies investigated the incident, they realized Pena had already been transported to a hospital by another county agency on an unrelated incident. [Read more here.]

Pena was arrested Monday morning prior to his release from a hospital, according to the Sheriffs Department, and his bail was set at $200,000, Villalobos said.

Another rumor of a separate threat against Quartz Hill High School began circulating on social media on Thursday, Feb. 22, prompting another investigation, but it turned out to be unfounded, according to the sheriff’s department. [Read more here.]

A rash of threats has plagued Southern California schools since a 19- year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

