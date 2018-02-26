Sheriff’s 38th Community Academy in the AV starts March 20

LANCASTER – The Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Stations are in the process of selecting 50 residents from the station areas to participate in the Antelope Valley’s 38th Community Academy.

The purpose of the free Academy is to build a better understanding between the community and the Sheriff’s Department through education.

Classes will be held Tuesday evenings, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., for eight consecutive weeks starting March 20 at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, located at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard in Lancaster.

The program will focus on the Sheriff Department’s operational procedures, as well as sessions ranging from criminal law to undercover operations.

Participants will also go on a ride-a-long, tour a custody facility and participate in role-playing exercises. View a flyer promoting the Community Academy here.

Residents interested in participating in the 38th Community Academy, should visit the Lancaster or Palmdale Sheriff’s stations and pick up an application at the front counter.

Applications can be obtained and returned at:

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

750 East Avenue Q

Palmdale, Ca. 93550

OR

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station

501 West Lancaster Blvd

Lancaster, Ca. 93534

Due to the limited classroom space, only the first 50 applicants will be accepted; therefore, applicants will be notified only if selected. Those applicants who are eligible but are not enrolled in the academy class will be placed on a list for possible future selection.

For more information, contact Sgt. Theresa Dawson at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466 or email TADawson@lasd.org, or contact Deputy Jordan Hegge at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2520 or email at jchegge@lasd.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.]

–