Second threat made against Quartz Hill High School

QUARTZ HILL – For the second time in a week, deputies investigated a possible social media threat against Quartz Hill High School in the Antelope Valley, but it turned out to be an unfounded rumor.

Deputies at the sheriff’s Lancaster Station learned Thursday evening “of rumors circulating via social media of a threat by a Quartz Hill High School student,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“During the investigation deputies determined there was no credible threat to the school, students or faculty. The student was detained and the investigation is ongoing,” the news release states.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, a student made a verbal threat of violence to take place at the school on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.

As deputies investigated the threat, it was discovered that the student had already been taken to a hospital by another county agency on an unrelated incident. [Read more here.]

The suspect does not pose a threat, authorities said.

Authorities said they also were aware of a video, made by a parent, warning families not to take their students to school Thursday, Feb. 22, in relation to the threat. The video was making its rounds on numerous social media sites.

A rash of threats have plagued Southern California schools since a 19- year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

