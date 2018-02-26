Job recruitment this Wednesday for DH Enterprises

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment this Wednesday for custodians for Desert Haven Enterprises.

Recruitment will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Potential candidates must have previous experience performing janitorial/ housekeeping or grounds maintenance duties, a clean DMV driving record, and training/supervisory experience. Candidates also must be able to pass a live scan and drug test, able to work effectively with persons with developmental disabilities, and registered with CalJobs SSM, EEOC/VET. A CPR/first aid certified is preferred.

Interested persons should come to the interview with a valid California driver’s license, a resume tailored to the position, right-to-work documents, and a valid Social Security card. Job benefits include health, dental, vision and life insurance, 401K option, paid time-off, paid birthday leave and 11 paid holidays per year.

Since 1954, Desert Haven has been assisting persons with developmental disabilities to achieve their dreams of becoming productive, independent, fully-participating members of their community. Their programs provide those whom they serve, referred to as “consumers,” with the opportunity to learn important skills needed in everyday life at home, in the community, and on the job.

For more information, contact: David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

