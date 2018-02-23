Teen facing murder charge in carjacking, chase, fatal crash in Palmdale

LOS ANGELES – A teenage girl who allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Palmdale then caused a violent crash that killed a woman and injured four others in the woman’s family has been charged with murder and several other felonies, authorities said Friday.

“The facts of the case were presented to the District Attorney’s office in Sylmar Juvenile Court. The District Attorney’s office filed murder, vehicular manslaughter, evading a peace officer which resulted in injury, carjacking, driving under the influence, misdemeanor hit and run, providing false identification to a peace officer, and driving while unlicensed charges against the suspect. There is no bail set for the suspect,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The incident started around 2:23 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, when deputies responded to the 37100 block of 47th Street East on a report of a carjacking. Shortly afterward, another deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and began chasing it. Then, in the 40100 block of 10th Street West, the carjacked vehicle crashed into an SUV containing Christine Jackson, her husband, her two teenage boys, and her baby boy.

They were all taken to a hospital where Christine Jackson died.

“The male adult, one of the teenagers and an infant that were in the victim’s vehicle are still receiving medical treatment,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Jackson’s husband, Matthew Newells, told NBC Los Angeles that the couple had blended their families and begun their second decade together with a wedding barely a week before the crash. View the NBC Los Angeles report here.

Loved ones have established a gofundme page to help the Palmdale family. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/for-the-family-of-christine-jackson

The teenage suspect’s name has not been released because she is a juvenile.

