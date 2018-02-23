Palmdale man sentenced to 45 years in prison for series of take-over robberies

LANCASTER – A Palmdale man who pleaded no contest to a series of take-over robberies in the Antelope Valley has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Marcus Travis Robinson, 28, pleaded no contest in October 2016 to 10 counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and admitted using a firearm during some of the crimes, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Robinson — who was sentenced Wednesday — waived credit for a year he had already spent in custody, according to Deputy District Attorney Craig Kleffman.

Two others were sentenced earlier for their roles in the crime spree.

Co-defendant Mahealani Austin, 30, was sentenced last year to 35 years in state prison after pleading no contest to three counts of second-degree robbery and one count each of kidnapping, attempted robbery, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, and admitting use of a firearm during some of the crimes.

A third defendant, Brooke Nicole Hollins, 26, pleaded no contest to four counts of kidnapping and was sentenced in December 2016 to 27 years in state prison.

The crimes occurred in the early morning hours between Dec. 12, 2011, and Sept. 24, 2012, according to the prosecutor.

Several victims were threatened at gunpoint and taken to isolated areas of retail locations that included pharmacies and a pizza shop, according to court testimony. Several of the stores were robbed more than once, Kleffman said.

