“Marshall” is Palmdale City Library’s free mid-week movie

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., continues its Mid-Week Movies program with a free showing of the movie Marshall (2017) rated PG on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.

“In recognition of Black History Month, our movie for the last Wednesday in February is Marshall,” stated assistant director Debbie Petersen.

Marshall (2017), starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson and Sterling K. Brown, tells the story of a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Movies scheduled to be shown in March include Addams Family Values (1993) rated PG-13 on March 7, The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007) rated PG, on March 14, The Darkest Hour (2017) rated PG-13, on March 21, and The Cutting Edge (1992) rated PG on March 28.

This program is made possible through support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

