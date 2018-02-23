Fake guns seized in Castaic, 2 arrested

CASTAIC – A witness’ tip led to the arrest of two people and the seizure in Castaic of a cache of pellet guns altered to look like real firearms, authorities said.

Deputies were called around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, to a restaurant parking lot in the 27700 block of Lake Hughes Road, where the witness reported seeing a man putting a rifle in the back seat of a vehicle, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

“Arriving deputies detained two adults that were seated in the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, deputies found numerous air soft rifles and handguns. At least seven of the assault-style rifles had been altered, and appeared real, with safety tips removed. Deputies also located narcotics, and several pieces of stolen mail in the vehicle,” the news release states.

The suspects, a man and woman in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of altering imitation firearms, mail theft, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to the news release.

The suspects’ names were not immediately released.

–