CASTAIC – A witness’ tip led to the arrest of two people and the seizure in Castaic of a cache of pellet guns altered to look like real firearms, authorities said.
Deputies were called around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, to a restaurant parking lot in the 27700 block of Lake Hughes Road, where the witness reported seeing a man putting a rifle in the back seat of a vehicle, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.
“Arriving deputies detained two adults that were seated in the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, deputies found numerous air soft rifles and handguns. At least seven of the assault-style rifles had been altered, and appeared real, with safety tips removed. Deputies also located narcotics, and several pieces of stolen mail in the vehicle,” the news release states.
The suspects, a man and woman in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of altering imitation firearms, mail theft, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to the news release.
The suspects’ names were not immediately released.
3 comments for "Fake guns seized in Castaic, 2 arrested"
Tim Scott says
“Altering imitation firearms” is an actual crime? Gotta look that one up.
Tim Scott says
Okay, I’m impressed…not in a positive way. There is a whole section of the penal code governing imitation fire arms, and sure enough altering them is a misdemeanor. Which leads to another whole section covering how altering them is okay if you are using them in film production. Which needs to be updated so that there is no misunderstanding about what qualifies as “film production” in the days of every dingbat posting cell phone video nonsense on the internet. Another fifty pages or so added to the penal code should sort that right out.
Get on it Lackey. Sounds like another great “legislative accomplishment” you could claim to your credit.
Laughing says
Good thing the police caught them before they confronted a real weapon owner, dummies