Charter school in Castaic locked down after threat, student arrested

CASTAIC – A charter school in Castaic was locked down for several hours Thursday in response to what sheriff’s officials called a threatening remark by a ninth-grade student who allegedly said he was going to “shoot up the school and students.”

The Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School student, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were notified around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, about the alleged threat at the campus, located at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road. The student allegedly made the threatening remark while at school on Wednesday.

“The student stated that he was going to ‘shoot up the school and students,'” sheriff’s officials said. “His statement was overheard by another student, who later relayed the information to their parent. The parent contacted the school Thursday morning, and administration determined that the student who made the alleged threats was not yet present at school.”

Deputies found the student in Piru, where he was arrested, sheriff’s officials said.

The lockdown was lifted early Thursday afternoon, and parents were advised that they could begin picking up their students.