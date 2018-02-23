AVUHSD Superintendent wins 2018 Navigating Change Award

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Union High School District (AVUHSD) Superintendent Dr. David J. Vierra has been named the winner of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade’s (AVBOT) 2018 Navigating Change Award. The award will be presented at the 2018 Business Outlook Conference in Lancaster on March 2.

Vierra is being honored for his consistent advocacy for excellence in education.

“During Dr. Vierra’s tenure, he has provided the leadership and foundation to create learning environments that have been ‘game-changers’ of influence for students. His transformational leadership has created and fostered relationships with business and other education entities to expand opportunities for students,” said a representative of his nominating party.

A lifetime Antelope Valley resident, Vierra has served as Superintendent of the area’s one public high school district of approximately 23,000 students for the last 16 years. During this time, he has been pivotal in fostering creativity and innovation to lead change that prepares the 21st century student for a rapidly advancing workplace.

A huge proponent for a local skilled workforce, with emphasis in the STEM fields, Vierra has supported high quality career-technical education pathways for students. He was instrumental in establishing the area’s early college high school, SOAR, in partnership with Antelope Valley College. Additionally, he has advocated for opportunities that have placed local students at the forefront of developing sustainable technologies. As a result, students have received full-ride scholarships to schools such as the University of Michigan and won prestigious awards at various state and national competitions, putting the Antelope Valley on the map for their achievements.

“Vierra has been relentless, not only in supporting student achievement, but in fostering unique professional learning opportunities for AVUHSD employees. By growing educational leaders who have promoted the rapid advancement happening in our local schools, the Antelope Valley continues to gain recognition as a hub for innovation”, stated AVBOT Executive Director Anna Lee Buehn.

“I humbly accept this honor on behalf of the 2300 employees of the Antelope Valley Union High School District who are creating positive outcomes for our students every day,” Vierra stated. “We work with the community to use the incredible talent and resources of the Antelope Valley to further advance our students’ education.”

The Navigating Change Award was created to recognize an individual or organization for having planned, coordinated, advocated for and implemented positive change for the betterment of the Antelope Valley and business community. Nominees are recognized for their contribution to creating and enhancing a positive image for region.

