Threat made against Quartz Hill High School, suspect in hospital

QUARTZ HILL – Deputies on Wednesday investigated a threat made against Quartz Hill High School, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at approximately 7 p.m., a student made a verbal threat of violence to take place at the school on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Upon deputies investigation of the threat, it was discovered that the student had already been transported to a hospital by another county agency on an unrelated incident,” the news release states.

Authorities said they also were aware of a video, made by a parent, warning families not to take their students to school Thursday in relation to the threat. The video was making its rounds on numerous social media sites, including YouTube and Twitter, according to the news release.

“These specific threats are being investigated and at this time this student does not currently pose a threat,” the news release states.

The incident will be thoroughly investigated, sheriff’s officials said.

“Lancaster Station would like to thank all the parents, students and school faculty for being so vigilant and making us aware of this threat. We take every threat seriously and are able to keep our community safe by working together,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

Threats of violence also were made by students at schools in South Whittier and Long Beach within the last week, according to various media reports.

