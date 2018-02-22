QUARTZ HILL – Deputies on Wednesday investigated a threat made against Quartz Hill High School, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at approximately 7 p.m., a student made a verbal threat of violence to take place at the school on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Upon deputies investigation of the threat, it was discovered that the student had already been transported to a hospital by another county agency on an unrelated incident,” the news release states.
Authorities said they also were aware of a video, made by a parent, warning families not to take their students to school Thursday in relation to the threat. The video was making its rounds on numerous social media sites, including YouTube and Twitter, according to the news release.
“These specific threats are being investigated and at this time this student does not currently pose a threat,” the news release states.
The incident will be thoroughly investigated, sheriff’s officials said.
“Lancaster Station would like to thank all the parents, students and school faculty for being so vigilant and making us aware of this threat. We take every threat seriously and are able to keep our community safe by working together,” the news release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
Threats of violence also were made by students at schools in South Whittier and Long Beach within the last week, according to various media reports.
2 comments for "Threat made against Quartz Hill High School, suspect in hospital"
David says
These copycat, wannabe losers make me sick. It’s a cry for attention. Something they clearly don’t get enough of and won’t after this all blows over. It’ll be right back to their miserable irrelevant existence.
callingitasitis says
Copycat offender. Since they are juvenile offenders in various states will hold them to a different standard under the Criminal Justice system than Adults (hand spanking). Just like that 17-year-old female carjacker (who is on juvenile probation?). People talk a lot about criminal justice reform. The question is which way are we going? Teachers and school counselor need to keep telling the kids SEE something SAY something. It has been time that school security needed to be increased using the Israeli model (a change of strategy) which is NOT just armed bodies. We have already access to trained personnel already reserved deputies & reserve police officers, probation officers (in some school now) and California National Guard (military police) ALL under State & local authority. So why are we still waiting? Money? Instead of funding other non-sense things get back to protecting OUR children, one of real duties of government. Security HAS always been a layered strategy. Question, try breaching a private Orthodox Jewish School in LA see what WOULD happen to you, they take their security protection serious.