Palmdale to begin homeless study

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and its partners will begin a homeless study outreach program that will run from Feb. 26 to March 22.

Funded by a $50,000 grant from Los Angeles County through Measure H funding, the outreach program will consist of eight teams working concurrently to make contact with homeless people who are on the street, in temporary housing, or living in RVs and cars. The goal is to interview the individuals and complete comprehensive surveys that will help the city of Palmdale formulate a homeless plan to combat homelessness within the city. The ultimate goal is to have zero homelessness in the community.

Community partners participating in the outreach effort are Advancing Communities Together, Palmdale Victory Outreach, AV YouthBuild, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Mental Health America, Valley Oasis, Salvation Army, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES).

The consulting firm of LDM and Associates will be providing technical assistance in the preparation of the homeless plan.

There will be three community meetings held over the course of the outreach program for the public to attend and learn more about the program and the outreach results.

Community meetings schedule

The meetings will be held:

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6

Victory Outreach Church

37419 25th Street East

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 13

AV YouthBuild Campus

38626 9th Street East

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22

Highlands Church

39625 20th Street West

The community is encouraged to attend and meet with the various service providers and to share thoughts and opinions while learning more about what the city does to combat homelessness through prevention and to assist those in need.

A community survey is also available on the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org.

Residents are encouraged to take the survey, which is available in English and Spanish and share their thoughts and opinions, which will be used to develop the city’s homeless plan.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Neighborhood Services Department at 661-267-5126 and ask for Stacey Andrews or Mike Miller.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

