Murder charge filed in deadly crash in Lancaster

LOS ANGELES – A murder charge has been filed against a 36-year-old Palmdale woman accused of driving the wrong way while under the influence of a drug and causing a deadly collision in Lancaster last year.

Christina Marie Nowak is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Leslie Fleming, the driver killed in a head-on collision on Sept. 17, 2017, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Nowak is also charged with one count of driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, Santiago said.

The deadly crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, on Avenue J east of 40th Street East in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nowak was driving a Dodge Caliber west on Avenue J, towards 40th Street East, when her vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway and crashed into a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling east on Avenue J, sheriff’s officials said.

Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger [longtime boyfriend Josh Hartley] was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Nowak also sustained serious injuries in the crash.

A warrant was filed for Nowak’s arrest on Jan. 31, and she was arrested on Feb. 16, Santiago said. Nowak is scheduled to be arraigned at the Antelope Valley Courthouse on March 9.

