LANCASTER – Authorities have announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the robbers who fatally shot a Marine Corps veteran during a robbery at the Lancaster convenience store where he worked.
John Ruh, 61, of Lancaster died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, in the 44400 block of Division Street, according to the coroner’s office.
Ruh was working as a cashier when the business was robbed by two men, one of whom shot him in the chest before both fled on foot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
No suspect descriptions were released.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday afternoon announced that a $20,000 reward was posted for information that helps investigators solve the killing and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or send an email to lacrimestoppers.org.
Previous related story: Cashier shot, killed during robbery in Lancaster
12 comments for "Reward offered for suspects in robbery, fatal shooting in Lancaster"
Y says
For the family and friends of their loved one the have lost my thoughts and prayers are with you that justice will done and that someone is able to come worth with information. Isaiah 35: 4 Say to those who are anxious at heart: “Be strong. Do not be afraid. Look! Your own God will come with vengeance, God will come with retribution. He will come and save you.”
Ron says
How can anybody help if they don’t describe them?
Symone says
The standard excuse is: It’s not “politically correct” to describe them. Might lead to “racial profiling”.
Ron says
Well so what. Racial profiling is just good police work.
Alexis says
Racial profiling is violating the U.S. Constitution.
Tim Scott says
As long as the police doing the good work are employed by a fascist state, then, yeah, it’s good police work.
OK_fine says
Norwegians or maybe Swedish looking dudes.
No sagging Pants, no looking like “Sons of Obama”.
Maybe White Shirts, ties and dress slacks. Last seen speeding away on bicycles….
Ron says
Don’t they have them on video?
You Needtoopenyoureyes says
Hey Parris another example of the scumbags you are Mayor of. All the trash you allow here….is an example of your LACK of leadership! Please clean this town up for once. You know who they are…you know what type of people they are…just look at they way they dress and look, their behavior. WE THE PEOPLE want them OUT!!
Alexis says
Who are they?
Tim Scott says
So, let me get this straight…you are advocating for arresting people based on a dress code?
Fascist much?
LollyGag says
Just you, Tim. Put some pants on.