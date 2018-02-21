The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Reward offered for suspects in robbery, fatal shooting in Lancaster

by 12 Comments

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 19, during a robbery at a business on the 44400 block of Division Street in Lancaster, authorities said. [Photo Credit: AV Scanner News]
LANCASTER – Authorities have announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the robbers who fatally shot a Marine Corps veteran during a robbery at the Lancaster convenience store where he worked.

John Ruh, 61, of Lancaster died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, in the 44400 block of Division Street, according to the coroner’s office.

Ruh was working as a cashier when the business was robbed by two men, one of whom shot him in the chest before both fled on foot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No suspect descriptions were released.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday afternoon announced that a $20,000 reward was posted for information that helps investigators solve the killing and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or send an email to lacrimestoppers.org.

Previous related story: Cashier shot, killed during robbery in Lancaster

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster, Slider

12 comments for "Reward offered for suspects in robbery, fatal shooting in Lancaster"

  1. For the family and friends of their loved one the have lost my thoughts and prayers are with you that justice will done and that someone is able to come worth with information. Isaiah 35: 4 Say to those who are anxious at heart: “Be strong. Do not be afraid. Look! Your own God will come with vengeance, God will come with retribution. He will come and save you.”

    Reply

  4. Hey Parris another example of the scumbags you are Mayor of. All the trash you allow here….is an example of your LACK of leadership! Please clean this town up for once. You know who they are…you know what type of people they are…just look at they way they dress and look, their behavior. WE THE PEOPLE want them OUT!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *