Reward offered for suspects in robbery, fatal shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities have announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the robbers who fatally shot a Marine Corps veteran during a robbery at the Lancaster convenience store where he worked.

John Ruh, 61, of Lancaster died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, in the 44400 block of Division Street, according to the coroner’s office.

Ruh was working as a cashier when the business was robbed by two men, one of whom shot him in the chest before both fled on foot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No suspect descriptions were released.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday afternoon announced that a $20,000 reward was posted for information that helps investigators solve the killing and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or send an email to lacrimestoppers.org.

