2 found shot to death in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – Two men were found shot to death Tuesday in an outbuilding on a rural property in Littlerock, authorities said.

It was reported around 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at a residence in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue, according to news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“[Detectives] learned that a family member of the residents had come to visit when he discovered the two victims unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims, whom were inside a structure at the rear of the property, were pronounced dead,” the news release states.

One victim, a 41-year-old man, was a resident of the property, but details about the second victim were not immediately available, according to the news release.

“It is unknown if the incident is gang related. There is no suspect description or known motive,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The victims names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

