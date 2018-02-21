LITTLEROCK – Two men were found shot to death Tuesday in an outbuilding on a rural property in Littlerock, authorities said.
It was reported around 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at a residence in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue, according to news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“[Detectives] learned that a family member of the residents had come to visit when he discovered the two victims unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims, whom were inside a structure at the rear of the property, were pronounced dead,” the news release states.
One victim, a 41-year-old man, was a resident of the property, but details about the second victim were not immediately available, according to the news release.
“It is unknown if the incident is gang related. There is no suspect description or known motive,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The victims names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
1 comment for "2 found shot to death in Littlerock"
Y says
My paraders are with the families and friends of the victims that soon someone may have information or that evidence may lead to who ever took their lives. So that’s soon you may find relief in this tragedy. Isaiah 35: 4 Say to those who are anxious at heart: “Be strong. Do not be afraid. Look! Your own God will come with vengeance, God will come with retribution. He will come and save you.”