Suspect captured in Albertsons armed robbery in Rosamond

ROSAMOND – A man suspected of robbing a Rosamond area Albertsons with a fake gun Monday night was captured Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Frank O’Sullivan, 54, was arrested around 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, after deputies and SWAT personnel entered a residence on the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue in Rosamond, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The Albertsons robbery occurred around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

“A masked male suspect pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money and alcohol. The suspect then left the store and fled in a two-tone blue/gray GMC pickup truck with a ‘wolf’ sticker on the back window,” the news release states.

Around 2 a.m., deputies spotted a pickup truck matching the description parked at a residence in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue, according to the news release.

“Deputies attempted to call the suspect out via public address announcements, but there was no response. A perimeter was established around the residence and a SWAT callout was initiaited,” the news release states.

Authorities then served a search warrant at the residence and found O’Sullivan inside.

“A silver-colored simulated firearm, mask, and clothing worn during the robbery were located near O’Sullivan when he was arrested. Eight bottles of alcohol taken during the robbery were also recovered,” the news release states.

O’Sullivan was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on numerous criminal charges.

