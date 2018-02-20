Palmdale’s “Season of Service” continues Saturday with Spring Cleaning: Airpark Edition

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its third “Season of Service” event for 2018 — “Spring Cleaning: Airpark Edition — on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, located at 2001 East Avenue P in Palmdale.

Registration will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with work beginning at 8:30 a.m. More than 15 Adopt-a-Plane groups and volunteers will perform tasks. including picking up trash and debris, pulling weeds and spraying the dust off the aircraft using brushes and sponges.

“Join our dedicated Adopt-a-Plane groups in preparing the Airpark for another great season of hosting thousands of visitors from around the world,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “Our volunteers are an amazing group of people who help us share our rich aerospace heritage.”

Palmdale’s remaining 2018 Season of Service events include:

Saturday, April 14, Community Volunteer Resource Fair

Time & location: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

Details: Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Saturday, May 12, Stamp Out Hunger

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: Varied times at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Partner with local letter carriers for the 24th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The food assists local families in need.

Saturday, May 19, Stamp Out Hunger Part II

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

All volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability form, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration.

Last year, Palmdale residents donated more than 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale a better place to live. Residents also may develop their own service projects.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

