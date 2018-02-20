AVH teaching residents how to “Stop the Bleed”

LANCASTER – The trauma team at Antelope Valley Hospital (AVH) is teaching community members how to recognize life-threatening bleeding and administer appropriate medical treatment until first responders arrive. “Stop the Bleed” is a national campaign launched in response to mass-casualty events.

The free, 90-minute course teaches participants how to:

Recognize life-threatening bleeding.

Apply direct pressure to a bleeding wound.

Properly use a tourniquet.

Pack a wound.

Create a “Stop the Bleed” kit for the car, home or workplace.

“We want to empower bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency, which can happen anywhere at any time,” stated AVH’s trauma clinical coordinator Jeremiah John. “Effectively controlling bleeding immediately after a serious injury may mean the difference between life and death.”

“Stop the Bleed” was developed by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma to teach the civilian population to provide vital initial response to stop uncontrolled bleeding in an emergency situation. A victim who is bleeding from an artery can die in as little as three minutes, and serious bleeding from an extremity is the most frequent cause of preventable death from an injury.

The next scheduled “Stop the Bleed” class will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, at the Antelope Valley Hospital Community Resource Center, located at 44151 15th Street West in Lancaster. Registration is available through the hospital’s Facebook page.

The training is offered monthly on the hospital campus. Businesses, churches, schools and other groups also can arrange to have the class taught at their location with a minimum of eight participants.

For a calendar of upcoming dates, visit avhospital.org. To schedule a customized class within the community, contact Jeremiah Johns at 661-949-5677 or email jeremiah.johns@avhospital.org.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–