No injuries reported in stubborn Lancaster house fire

LANCASTER – Five Los Angeles County engine companies and three water tenders were needed to finally extinguished a stubborn house fire Saturday evening in Lancaster.

Firefighting personnel responded to the 6500 block of East Avenue H where the blaze was reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

“They have some water issues out there, so that’s why the water tenders were dispatched,” Stafford said.

There is a horse on the property, but it was not hurt, Stafford said.

Firefighters declared a knockdown at 9:18 p.m., he said.

No injuries were reported, Stafford said.

