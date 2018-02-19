The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

16-year-old girl struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in Palmdale

by 12 Comments

The girl was not in a designated crosswalk when she crossed 47th Street East from the west side to the east side on Sunday, Feb. 18, authorities said. [Image via AV Scanner News]
PALMDALE – A 16-year-old girl died after she was struck by an alleged DUI driver while crossing the street outside a crosswalk in Palmdale Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened about 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, on 47th Street East north of Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a black 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old male was traveling northbound on 47th Street East, in the No. 1 lane. The driver collided into a 16-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing 47th Street East from the west side of the roadway to the east side. The pedestrian was not crossing in a designated crosswalk,” the news release states.

The girl was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and then transferred to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m., according to the news release.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

“The driver of the Nissan Altima was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at Palmdale Station,” the news release states. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Palmdale, Slider

12 comments for "16-year-old girl struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in Palmdale"

  1. That’s strange ppl that were there said the parents were yelling at ppl that were with her “asking what were you guys doing out here then ask a man why was he with his daughter”

    Reply

  2. Parents showed up later. She was with a young girl and a guy(big guy) . Dad showed up screaming at them and asking them what the [removed] are you guys doing out. The big guy punched the driver. And the young girl grabbed a rock to hit the car. (not sure if someone stopped her)

    Reply

  5. “Come on mijita. it is dark outside. Your dark skin is not very visible by on coming cars, common mijita j walk to us, come to papa, you can do it” Thunmp!

    Really?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *