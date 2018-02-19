16-year-old girl struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 16-year-old girl died after she was struck by an alleged DUI driver while crossing the street outside a crosswalk in Palmdale Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened about 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, on 47th Street East north of Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a black 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old male was traveling northbound on 47th Street East, in the No. 1 lane. The driver collided into a 16-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing 47th Street East from the west side of the roadway to the east side. The pedestrian was not crossing in a designated crosswalk,” the news release states.

The girl was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and then transferred to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m., according to the news release.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

“The driver of the Nissan Altima was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at Palmdale Station,” the news release states. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

