PALMDALE – A 16-year-old girl died after she was struck by an alleged DUI driver while crossing the street outside a crosswalk in Palmdale Sunday night, authorities said.
It happened about 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, on 47th Street East north of Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a black 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old male was traveling northbound on 47th Street East, in the No. 1 lane. The driver collided into a 16-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing 47th Street East from the west side of the roadway to the east side. The pedestrian was not crossing in a designated crosswalk,” the news release states.
The girl was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and then transferred to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m., according to the news release.
Her name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
“The driver of the Nissan Altima was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at Palmdale Station,” the news release states. The driver’s name was not immediately released.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
12 comments for "16-year-old girl struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in Palmdale"
Tina says
That’s strange ppl that were there said the parents were yelling at ppl that were with her “asking what were you guys doing out here then ask a man why was he with his daughter”
Me says
Parents showed up later. She was with a young girl and a guy(big guy) . Dad showed up screaming at them and asking them what the [removed] are you guys doing out. The big guy punched the driver. And the young girl grabbed a rock to hit the car. (not sure if someone stopped her)
Valerie says
Never J walk… My condolences to the family and omg to have her parents witness the whole thing is terrible….
Me says
Running across the highway at night can lead to death, tell your kids about this and maybe save a life.
Poncho says
“Come on mijita. it is dark outside. Your dark skin is not very visible by on coming cars, common mijita j walk to us, come to papa, you can do it” Thunmp!
Really?
Latola says
Nessa says
[removed] you dude have some respect
Poncho says
NEVER TEACH YOUR CHILD TO J WALK
Poncho says
Pendejos
Poncho says
THE PARENTS MAY BE TO BLAME, ENCOURAGING SUCH STUPIDITY. WHO TEACHES THEIR CHILD TO J-WALK?
Palmdale tg says
Her Parents were there, across the street waiting for her. They witnessed the whole thing. Praying for the family.