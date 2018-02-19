PALMDALE – A teenage girl carjacked a vehicle in Palmdale Sunday afternoon, prompting a brief police pursuit that ended when the girl slammed into another vehicle, killing one person and injuring four others in the family, including a baby boy, authorities said.
The incident began around 2:23 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Deputies responded to the 37100 block of 47th East, Palmdale, regarding a carjacking which occurred by force,” the news release states.
Authorities broadcast a description of the vehicle, then a Palmdale sheriff’s deputy later located the vehicle and initiated a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended “seconds later” when the vehicle crashed into a black sport utility vehicle on the 40100 block of 10th Street West, according to the news release.
The black sport utility vehicle was occupied by a man and woman, two teenage boys, and baby boy; all were transported to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries, officials said in the news release.
“The condition of all other parties from the black sport utility vehicle is unknown at this time,” the news release states.
“The driver of the suspect vehicle is a female juvenile. She was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown. Charges are pending,” the news release states.
The suspect’s name was not released. The investigation in ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
24 comments for "1 killed, 5 injured after carjacking, pursuit leads to crash in Palmdale"
Desert rat says
It’s not a “property crime” if someone forcefully takes the car of another person. Looks CA penal code 215. The teen driver already committed a serious felony. Deputies located the vehicle and initiated the pursuit and the teen took off. I’ll tell the deps I know to slow down if you were the victim of 215pc.
Fact of the matter a senseless act caused a family to be forever changed. Prayers to the husband and children.
Breanna Hess says
I noticed this same car when I was looking for my friends purse. At Lazy T Ranch on Elizabeth Lake Road.. She had left the ranch heading twords 10th street west to go to albertsons. When I was walking on the side of the road to see if it flew off the back of her car. When I saw the White SUV going over 100 past my ranch. Coming from Leona valley going twords 10th. My friend had called be 10 min after that and said she saw her driving up behind her when she got over and she past her still going over 100mph running a red light and smashing into the black SUV.. I don’t see HOW she came from Leona Valley if this happened on 47th street east???
Irena says
The car was originally stolen on 47th st, e and was later in the area of 10th w.
Kiki says
That thief needs to pay for her stupid desision she is just killed someone’s mom and she probably didn’t care stupid b**** no education probably an addict low life b****
Gina says
My heart and deepest sympathies go out to the family who caught the raw end of this tragedy. I can’t imagine the feelings that must be going through their minds and their hearts. I imagine the same questions are going through the minds of the suspect. They now have to deal with her bad decision making and will be marked as the family who daughter killed an innocent person. The sad part is that the victims here in this tragic accident their lives are changed forever and the teenage girl probably could careless. I pray for the families during this time. My heart hurts for you all. As a community it is time we start doing and quit talking about cleaning up our towns. Enough is enough. Our families and friends are in danger just doing daily activities. So sad. Prayers to all.
Garth says
The police need to back off on these chases. Yes, the girl carjacked a car – a serious property crime. The act of the police engaging her in a chase turned it into murder. Don’t misread me, the entire thing is her fault but the police need to exercise the good judgement to avoid chases that might result in innocent deaths just to recover stolen property. Simply reporting the location of the vehicle and requesting the dispatch of an unmarked car to follow her at a safe speed might well have avoided the crash. At worst, she would have gotten away with a vehicle which, while certainly not desirable, is much better that what occurred. I certainly wouldn’t want a stolen car of mine recovered at such a terrible cost. Here’s a link to an article discussing such chases: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2015/07/30/police-pursuits-fatal-injuries/30187827/
Really says
Wouldnt be so quick to blame police. She blew through 25th st W/ lake elizabeth as i sat at the red light. The cop car was a good mile behind her. So far that you couldnt even say for sure if the two were related. She took the car by force, who is to say what was next on her agenda. Had she committed another crime or ran someone over on her own you would say police dont do their jobs.
Keep it real says
I know right.. these people just like to blame.. No matter how it goes they’re never happy.. it’s part of the self entitled I got all the answers mentality going around.. educate yourself and then comment.
Alexis says
Great comment, Garth.
aManOfTruth says
And if police “back off” – then criminals will know they can jack people’s cars and get away with it because police will not pursue.
Poncho says
The truth is, genetically defective people live in clusters, concentrated in palmdale, transported here by L.A County programs, Santa Clarita would not take them. These “defects” are multiplying,having babies, bringing more famly members, with the same genetic defect. The problem will get worst.
Beach pathlove says
Very true bro!! Very true.
Irena says
So what is this supposed “defect”? You know nothing about the teenage driver other then she carjacked a vehicle in Palmdale. It says nothing about her race, home etc. Stop spreading your hate and assumptions.
Carlene says
Never blame genetics alone. It is a combination of BOTH “nature” and “nurture” (genetics AND the quality of the environment in which humans develop) that dictates whether or not someone ends up a decent or horrible person.
aManOfTruth says
I agree Carlene – But I also think that when people do drugs and alcohol throughout their lives, it effects the quality of offspring they can produce, and when THAT offspring does the same thing and has kids, it just gets worse down the line and makes it less likely they will produce kids who are normal and decent humans. Although it has not been proven that has anything to do with this case.
Desert Mom says
Santa Clarita is way over populated I wouldn’t want to live there and throw in the drug problem the families are going through with their teens, not a secret. If you dont like Palmdale you should consider moving.
You Needtoopenyoureyes says
Here is a sad but perfect example of the scumbags up here in the AV!!!! I think its time the good people of the community run the TRASH OUT!!! Just like in Florida’s shooting- The people have had enough!! Go to your City Hall and demand change, demand the Trash be ran out!!! Whether’s its Lancaster or Palmdale, the AV area’s are now considered the Sh*t hole of SoCAL. And why? Because of the low-lifes, growing populace of homeless and trouble making, car jacking, people like this!! That poor family forever in sadness. Horrible! HEY MAYORS you are the Mayors of Trash City and a laughing stock to the other city & towns. Nothing to be proud about. Get over your ego and open your eyes
Poncho says
May the carjacking suspect burn in hell for all eternity and may her cries for forgiveness go unheard
Cheryl Ross says
She took the car by force but I haven’t heard any reports on how the original victim is. Any updates on them? Are they okay?
Cheryl Ross says
She should be charged as an adult and her life ruined. She should follow her the rest of her life. I am sure their will be family and friends on here defending her tho. Sorry, no excuse and no one to blame but her for murdering an innocent person and destroying how many lives.
Alexis says
Heartbreaking! I also know that a carjacking that occurred on 47th Street East and the pursuit that ended “seconds later” on 10th Street West, took much longer than “seconds.”
Palmdale tg says
When the carjacked car was spotted by LEO, it was only a seconds pursuit before she crashed into a innocent family, hurt children and killed one, most likely the mother of those children! She ( the thief) is obviously not critical because she was transported to PRMC instead of a trauma center.
Laughing says
The article does not state when/where the officer spotted the vehicle. The suspect could have driven that far and then was seen and the chase began.
Still say a bullet through the radiator is safer than a pursuit.
aManOfTruth says
I hope they charge her as an adult – One family’s life is totally ruined now thanks to her.