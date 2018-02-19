1 killed, 5 injured after carjacking, pursuit leads to crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A teenage girl carjacked a vehicle in Palmdale Sunday afternoon, prompting a brief police pursuit that ended when the girl slammed into another vehicle, killing one person and injuring four others in the family, including a baby boy, authorities said.

The incident began around 2:23 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies responded to the 37100 block of 47th East, Palmdale, regarding a carjacking which occurred by force,” the news release states.

Authorities broadcast a description of the vehicle, then a Palmdale sheriff’s deputy later located the vehicle and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended “seconds later” when the vehicle crashed into a black sport utility vehicle on the 40100 block of 10th Street West, according to the news release.

The black sport utility vehicle was occupied by a man and woman, two teenage boys, and baby boy; all were transported to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries, officials said in the news release.

“The condition of all other parties from the black sport utility vehicle is unknown at this time,” the news release states.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle is a female juvenile. She was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown. Charges are pending,” the news release states.

The suspect’s name was not released. The investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–