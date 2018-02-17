Man found shot to death in Juniper Hills area

PALMDALE A man whose body was found on the side of the road in the Juniper Hills area Friday morning was the victim of a shooting, authorities said.

The body was discovered at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, near Longview and Pallet Creek roads, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale deputies responded to the location regarding a person down call. Upon their arrival, they located a male Hispanic adult victim who was later determined to have sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the news release states.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

“At this time there is no suspect information or motive for the crime. It is unknown if the shooting is gang related,” the news release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

