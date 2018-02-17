Bill will expand information required for the DMV temporary license plate system

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Friday that will require the temporary license plate system being developed by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to record emergency contact information provided by a purchaser at the point of sale.

AB 2796 will ensure law enforcement personnel can quickly notify a hospital of a person’s emergency contact in the event of a traffic incident in which victims are unresponsive or unable to speak for themselves.

“Often, it can take days for family members to learn their loved one was killed or seriously injured in a crash,” Lackey said in a news release. “Many times, a family’s only indication that something bad happened is the fact that the loved one did not arrive home when they were expected. This legislative solution will create a low-cost, efficient, and immediate way for law enforcement personnel to obtain emergency contact information and provide it to a medical provider to inform families about their loved ones.”

AB 2796 will expand the information required for the DMV temporary license plate system to include emergency contact information, mirroring legislation signed into law in New Jersey in January 2018, which established an emergency contact registry connected to a vehicle identification number (VIN).

“We applaud Assemblyman Lackey for drawing attention to this critical issue by proposing an efficient way for loved ones of a crash victim to be notified much sooner,” stated Shaun Rundle, Deputy Director for the California Peace Officers’ Association.

Under the bill, the DMV would be required to allow the temporary license plate system to record emergency contact information by January 1, 2019.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

