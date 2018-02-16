Trump to nominate Nicola T. Hanna as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – President Donald Trump Friday announced his intent to nominate Nicola T. Hanna as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles County.

Hanna, 56, currently is the interim U.S. Attorney for the district, which also includes the counties of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Prior to this position, Hanna was a partner at the Irvine office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he specialized in white-collar criminal matters and complex commercial litigation.

He previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles from 1990 to 1994, where he prosecuted major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, as well as violent and economic crimes.

From 1995 to 1998, he served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in San Diego, where he focused on investigating and prosecuting international drug cartels. Hanna received his bachelor’s degree from UC San Diego and his law degree, magna cum laude, from Georgetown University.

When Hanna became the district’s interim top federal prosecutor, then-acting U.S. Attorney Sandra R. Brown resumed her role as the first assistant U.S. Attorney.

The U.S. Attorney serves as the chief federal law enforcement officer within his or her federal judicial district.

