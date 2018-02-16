Passenger killed, driver critically injured in fiery Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A passenger was killed and a driver was critically injured Thursday night when the BMW they were in burst into flames after being rear-ended near a Palmdale intersection, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision was reported around 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 25th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

“The preliminary investigation indicates a male, 35 years old, was driving a Chevy Cruze westbound on Rancho Vista Boulevard when he rear-ended a BMW sedan, which was stopped behind several vehicles for a red light. The collision caused the BMW to lunge forward and rear-end a Buick SUV driven by a male, 27 years old,” the news release states.

The BMW burst into flames, trapping the driver and his passenger. A man who was a passenger in the Buick SUV rescued the driver of the BMW, but the passenger burned to death in the car, sheriff’s officials said.

“The [BMW’s] passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital with multiple burns on his body,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“The driver of the Chevy Cruze suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Investigators do not believe this driver was intoxicated at the time of the collision,” the news release states.

No arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Rancho Vista Boulevard was closed between 25th Street West and 23rd Street West while the incident was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

–