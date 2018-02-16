Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Horace Cameron Ross

Horace Ross is a 37-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds.

Ross is wanted for domestic violence.

He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

There is now a $1,330,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Horace Ross is encouraged to call Lancaster Station Detective Volk at 661-948-8466.

