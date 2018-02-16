Lancaster man shot to death in South Gate

SOUTH GATE – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Thursday morning inside a closed business in South Gate.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, to a call of shots fired and a possible robbery in the 13100 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jose Mejia Rosales, 36, of Lancaster died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported. Officers made entry into the business and found Mejia Rosales with multiple gunshot wounds.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

The suspect was described only as a man wearing dark clothing. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting South Gate police in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

