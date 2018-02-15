LA County Air Show awards scholarships to 3 local high school seniors

LOS ANGELES – Three local high school seniors will each receive a $2,500 college scholarship to pursue higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and aerospace, thanks to the Los Angeles County Air Show.

The STEM Scholarship Program recipients are:

Angela Zhang of Quartz Hill High School — senior class president, founder and president of Society of Women Engineers, president of the American Cancer Society club on campus, tennis player, treasurer of the Support Our Troops organization, AV Hospital volunteer.

Anna Marie Pedersen of Quartz Hill High School — president of the National Honor Society, outdoor science school counselor, Tech Trek Junior Counselor, AVUHSD STEM Expo First Place Winner for Reverse Engineering, Eat Lunch Serve Lunch volunteer.

Danielle Adili of Palmdale High School — F.A.S.T. Academy of Sustainable Technologies leader, SkillsUSA and Falcon Elite Drone Squadron Club officer, president of the Falcon Engineers Club, Solar Car Race Team CEO, Drone Club member, Salute to Youth and College Information Night volunteer.

“Each year the scholarship applicants remind us of the incredible talent of our students in the Antelope Valley, and this year was no exception. All of the applicants proved to be among the top in their class, and our winners stood out for their tenacity and commitment to STEM education and their community,” stated Los Angeles County Air Show President Ronda Perez. “We are proud to honor them by supporting their pursuit of higher education.”

Nineteen high school seniors competed for a chance at one of three $2,500 college scholarships. The criteria required that the student be enrolling in college this fall for the first time and pursuing higher education in STEM. The Los Angeles County Air Show provides scholarships as a way to underscore its dedication to promoting the importance of aviation for continued economic growth and supporting STEM education.

The theme of this year’s Show, “First, Fastest and Farthest!” will celebrate the Antelope Valley’s long history of aeronautical contributions, including the celebration of Lockheed Martin’s Skunkworks Program’s 75th year.

The show will feature the Air Combat Command USAF F/A 22 Raptor Demo Team, USMC MV-22 Osprey, Lockheed T-33 Ace Maker, the Red Bull Swoopers and the Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter, Kent Pietsch in Jelly Belly’s Interstate Cadet, Bill Stein in the state-of-the-art Zivko Edge 540, Chuck Coleman in his Extra 300, Kirby Chambliss with Red Bull Team Chambliss, Jim Peitz Aerosports in his aerobatic F33C Bonanza, Anthony Oshinuga in the Pitts Special S-1, Jerry Conley with his WWII British jet fighter de Havilland Vampire Jet Display, the Patriots Parachute Team, and much more.

In addition to the aerials, the Los Angeles County Air Show will feature an interactive STEM exhibition, extensive static airplane displays, and an Aeronautical Historical Panel, featuring iconic pilots from around the globe.

General admission gates open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25, at General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster. Performances are from approximately noon to 3:30 p.m. each day of the two-day show.

For more information on the Los Angeles County Air Show, STEM Expo, and presale tickets, visit www.lacountyairshow.com.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Air Show.]

