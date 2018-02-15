Head-on crash in Saugus injures 5, Snapchat video shows driver steering SUV with his feet

SAUGUS – Investigators are trying to determine if video showing a 20-year-old driver steering an SUV with his feet was taken just before a head-on collision with a car in Saugus that injured both drivers and three passengers in the SUV.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, on Bouquet Canyon Road north of David Way, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

The SUV driver, a 20-year-old Castaic man, was driving south on Bouquet Canyon Road along with two men and a woman, all between 22 and 24 years old, when the vehicle collided with a sedan driven by a 28-year-old Agua Dulce woman, the sheriff’s department reported.

The drivers and passengers suffered moderate to severe injuries and all were hospitalized.

“Blood tests were administered to both drivers to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor,” the news release states. “Investigators are awaiting the toxicology results of the tests.”

Detectives on Tuesday learned of the video, which was streamed on Snapchat by one of the passengers, according to the news release.

“The video allegedly depicts the driver steering the SUV with his feet,” the news release states. “Traffic detectives are conducting an active investigation into this incident to ascertain when the video was taken, in relation to the time of the collision.”

The video was not made available to the media. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call 661-255- 1121, ext. 5111, to speak with sheriff’s Traffic Investigator Mark Cramer.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS(8477).

