Book signing this Saturday for local author, motivational speaker Brett Bothelo

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a meet and greet/book signing with local motivational speaker and author Brett Bothelo this Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Library, located at at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Bothelo will discuss his book, “Standing My Own Ground,” the inspirational story of his battle with chronic illness and surgeries his entire life, which resulted in one of his legs being amputated below the knee. Copies will be available for purchase and signing.

Despite his trials, Bothelo still lives his life by the CAN, not the cannot. He grew up in California where he attended Call State Fullerton, majoring in communications. Currently active as a a motivational speaker, he has spoken throughout the Southwest United States and in Washington, D.C., and looks forward to sharing his journey and story with all those who may benefit.

Living a life of love, gratitude, faith and inspiration, Bothelo enjoys the many things in life. Dividing his time between Southern California and the mountains of Colorado, Brett now trains for the US Para Snowboard Team, travels, spends time with his Husky, Avalanche, and itches to visit every baseball stadium in the county.

For more information on this event, call the Library at 661-267-5600.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

