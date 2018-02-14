Herbie Kae Band presents “A Tribute to Grover Washington, Jr.” this Saturday

PALMDALE – In celebration of Black History Month, The Palmdale Playhouse will present “A Tribute to Grover Washington” this Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event begins at 8 p.m. at the Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East in Palmdale.

Tickets are $15.

“Don’t miss this musical tribute to one of the greatest American jazz-funk/soul-jazz saxophonists to hit the jazz circuit, who is also considered to be the founder of smooth jazz,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “The Herbie Kae Band will perform Washington’s most memorable hits, including Mister Magic, Soulful Strut and Just The Two Of Us.”

Tickets for Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, 38334 10th Street East.

For more information, please call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

