Palmdale City Library to hold “Fill-a-Bag” book sale Feb. 24

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a “Fill-a-Bag” clearance book sale on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd.

Gently used books will be available for sale by the bag.

“It is very simple and the best bargain you will find on used books,” stated Friends President Tina Victory. “You start by purchasing the bag size of your choice, then fill your bag from the large selection of books. You will find hardback and softcover in many different genres. There will also be a special selection of LPs, DVDs and CDs available at special pricing.”

All profits go to support the Library.

“Something new in 2018 is that all Friends of the Library members will have the opportunity to shop early, starting at 9 am,” Victory added. “Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. Membership may be purchased at the door for $5 a year to any non-members looking to shop early.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a nonprofit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale Library. For more information, visit www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

