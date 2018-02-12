Free LSBE certification seminar coming to Palmdale Feb. 13

PALMDALE – A free seminar on how to become certified with the State of California as a Local Small Business Enterprise (LSBE) will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.
All businesses are invited to attend. Admission and parking are free.
As a certified LSBE, you have access to the following benefits:
- A 15 percent bid price preference when bidding
- Payment in 15 days or less
- Listing on the County’s exclusive directory of certified businesses
- Access to small business advocates in each County department
- Access to capital
- Small business development
For more information, call 661-272-5807 or email info@avaacc.org .
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
