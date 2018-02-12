Free LSBE certification seminar coming to Palmdale Feb. 13

PALMDALE – A free seminar on how to become certified with the State of California as a Local Small Business Enterprise (LSBE) will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

All businesses are invited to attend. Admission and parking are free.

As a certified LSBE, you have access to the following benefits:

A 15 percent bid price preference when bidding

Payment in 15 days or less

Listing on the County’s exclusive directory of certified businesses

Access to small business advocates in each County department

Access to capital

Small business development

For more information, call 661-272-5807 or email info@avaacc.org .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

