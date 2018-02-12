Candidate filing for June 5 primary begins Monday

LOS ANGELES – The filing period begins today for the June 5 primary election, with Rep. Steve Knight, R- Palmdale, expected to be the Los Angeles County elected official facing the toughest re-election challenge.
Seven Democrats have expressed interest in running against Knight in the 25th Congressional District, including attorney Bryan Caforio, who lost to Knight, 53.1 percent-46.9 percent in the 2016 general election.
Caforio announced his candidacy in May for the district that includes the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys, saying he was running “to give the people in this district a voice, to harness the unprecedented level of energy we have been witnessing, and to move this community in a direction that aligns with our values — not Donald Trump’s values.”
Knight’s campaign consultant Matt Rexroad told City News Service “the Knight campaign would be happy to see Mr. Caforio on the ballot again in 2018.”
“Congressman Knight has a lifetime commitment to this community that no amount of money from (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi and special interests can buy,” Rexroad said. “Congressman Knight will continue to work for the people of this community each and every day.”
Two other Democrats announced their candidacies earlier, Katie Hill, the executive director and deputy CEO of the homeless services nonprofit organization PATH, and Jess Phoenix, a geologist.
Other Democrats seeking the seat include Dr. Michael Masterman-Smith, a cancer biologist and pharmacologist, and immigration attorney Scott McVarish, who has said, “A vote for Scott McVarish for Congress is a vote to impeach Trump.”
On the county level, Sheriff Jim McDonnell and Assessor Jeffrey Prang are not expected to face tough opposition as they seek second terms.
The June 5 ballot will include primaries for governor, seven other statewide offices, four seats on the Board of Equalization, all of California’s 53 congressional seats, 20 of the 40 state Senate seats and all 80 seats in the Assembly.
The filing period will close March 9, but will be extended to March 14 for offices where no incumbent files, except for those where the incumbent cannot seek re-election because of term limits.
–
6 comments for "Candidate filing for June 5 primary begins Monday"
RF says
Wait, his campaign consultant is named REXroad?
Tim Scott says
LOL…”that no amount of money from Nancy Pelosi can buy.” Of course not, since Knight is so deep in the pocket of the national Republican party that he probably has to stop and think to remember what state he is supposed to be representing. When Paul Ryan says “we need some Republicans who are willing to put party first and sell out their districts” Steve Knight doesn’t even jump to get in line…he’s the guy standing next to Ryan holding the clipboard.
stop complaining says
What is wrong with you, Tim Scott? Find something to do that’s positive in your community instead of your incessant complaining about everyone. You tear everything down.
Tim Scott says
Well, that’s just false. One of the things that has made me so unpopular in certain circles is that I refuse to go along with their “crime is running rampant” nonsense. I’m really unpopular with the Hofbauer sycophants because I think that Ledford has done a terrific job as mayor and that Palmdale has gone very far in the right direction in the past twenty years…and the thirty before that, for that matter. There’s a huge list of things I am very satisfied with.
Steve Knight licking the boots of the national party and selling out his district just isn’t one of them. Why should it be?
stop complaining says
You’re unpopular because you are a do nothing. All you do is post, post, post. you solve nothing because you never go anywhere to do anything to make positive changes. You’re not satisfied with anything, and there you go again trying to destroy an elected politician on nothing more than your twisted reality.
Stop complaining stop complaining says
Stop complaining stop complaining.
The names of the people who post are at the top of the comment so you don’t have to read them if you don’t like a particular username’s comments. Your complaint is more of the same and you don’t even know that.
Got it? Good.