LOS ANGELES – There was no ticket sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $203 million.

One ticket with five numbers — but missing the Powerball number — was sold in Lancaster and is worth just under $487,000.

The numbers drawn were 1, 13, 27, 41, 59 and the Powerball number was 20.

The jackpot was $184 million.

–