Non-verbal man reunited with caregivers in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A non-verbal, possibly autistic, young man found wandering the streets of Lancaster Saturday afternoon has been reunited with his caregivers, authorities said.

The man, thought to be about 20 years old, was found wandering around 30th Street West and Avenue K, near Antelope Valley College, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriffs Station.

“He was brought to our station but we are having a difficult time communicating with him. We believe he may be non-verbal, autistic…” authorities said in the news release, which appealed to the public for help in returning the young man home.

Photos of the young man were circulated on social media, and Saturday night, authorities were able to return the man to his group home.

Representatives of the group home had been out looking for him, according to the Lancaster sheriff’s station.

The young man was wearing a white T-shirt and green, Ninja Turtle pajama bottoms. He wrote down the word “Jasper,” which turned out to be his name.

