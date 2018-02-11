4 killed in small plane crash near Agua Dulce

AGUA DULCE – Four people were killed Sunday after a small plane crashed in Agua Dulce.

The crash was reported around 10:54 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Sheriff’s station personnel responded to an ‘aircraft accident’ call in the area of [the] 30500 block of Briggs Road, Agua Dulce,” the sheriff’s news release states. The maps show that to be open country about a mile southeast of the Agua Dulce Road interchange on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway.

Deputies responded to the crash site and discovered the wreckage of a small plane crash with four dead inside, including at least one child, according to the sheriff’s department.

No further information on the fatal plane crash was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

