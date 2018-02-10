Metrolink considering new bases for Dodgers Express

LOS ANGELES – Metro link directors voted Friday to explore adding Antelope Valley and San Bernardino train lines to its “Dodgers Express” game day service.

Responding to a motion authored by Los Angeles County Supervisor and Board Director Hilda L. Solis, Metrolink will study adding to the express service that connects with the Dodger Stadium Express buses at Los Angeles Union Station, giving fans who travel the SR-60, I-10 and I-210 freeways another option for avoiding traffic.

“Many San Gabriel Valley residents are passionate about Metrolink and the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Solis said. “As Metrolink develops a special `Dodgers Express,’ I am excited for Dodgers games on and off the field. No Dodgers fan should balk at this opportunity to save on gas, parking costs, and eliminate traffic headaches.”

The motion was co-signed by Metrolink board member and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian and Glendale City Councilman Ara Najarian.

“Dodgers Nation extends well beyond Los Angeles County to all corners of Southern California, and we are excited that Metrolink will offer our fans a freeway alternative on the San Bernardino and Antelope Valley lines,” said Naomi Rodriguez, vice president of external affairs for the Los Angeles Dodgers. “On behalf of thousands of Dodger fans, we’d like to thank Metrolink for extending this service and continue to thank our partners at LA Metro for providing the Dodger Stadium Express to connect Dodger Stadium to the region’s public transportation system.”

Under the motion, Metrolink staff will look into scheduling and fare options with the Dodgers, Metro, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, and Southern California Association of Governments, and make a recommendation within 60 days.

–